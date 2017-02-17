Bella Twins Tease Project, Vince McMahon On George Steele, WWE Stock

– The Bella Twins reveal in this new video that they have been in Los Angeles this week to film something special but they don’t say exactly what they’ve been working on. They noted on Twitter that they’ve been working with YouTube star Lilly Singh, who did a video with Stephanie McMahon several weeks back.

– WWE stock was up 0.14% today, closing at $22.14 per share. Today’s high was $22.14 and the low was $21.82.

– Vince McMahon is the latest WWE higher-up to tweet on Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele passing away at the age of 79 last night. The WWE Chairman wrote the following today: