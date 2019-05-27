Best Wrestling Slot Machines and Their Features

Best Wrestling Slot Machines For Real Money

Wrestling is a popular sport with a big following and online casinos and software developers have tapped into this by producing some fantastic wrestling themed slot machines. These slots feature the sport itself with big names fighting against each other and talking trash before and after the matches too. Many of the top wrestling slots are packed with great bonus features too including wilds, multipliers, scatters, free spins, and even bonus rounds. You’ll find games from top software providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming and some of these include 3D graphics and huge jackpot prizes.

In this article we are going to look at the best wrestling slot machines to play for real money at online gambling sites. These slots feature both new and big name wrestlers and many have been inspired by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). You can get all the latest WWE news here.

7 Wrestling Slots For Real Money

If you’re a fan of wrestling and have never played one of the casino slots we mention below or you’re wondering about where to play be sure to check out this site that has something for everyone. They also tell you about the top online casinos and where to find big bonuses like free spins and no deposit codes so you can play slots for free and win real money.

Luchadora: This 5 reel, 40 payline title was released by Thunderkick back in 2017 and is still a popular choice today. There are 4 fighters named Bull, Panther, Ray, and Snake and when they appear on the reels they turn into wild symbols. If any wrestler symbol shows up inside any corner of the wrestling ring it will turn it wild. Free spins are also included, and the Lucha Bonus symbol is what triggers them. Players can get up to 15 free spins. The Lucha Smackdown symbol only appears on reel 5 and it awards players with either 15 free spins or a 15x multiplier. Lucha Libre: This slot is based on pro wrestling in Mexico and comes from Realtime Gaming (RTG). The wrestling symbols are wilds and they double your winnings. Three scatter symbols trigger the Rumble bonus feature where big wins are waiting. There are free spins too and the bonus game comes with a massive 81x multiplier. Nacho Libre: This is another Mexican wrestling slot produced by iSoftBet. It has 5 reel and 10 paylines and is based on the 2006 movie of the same name. The main symbols are the five wrestlers: Dynasty, Esqueleto, Ramses, Rosales, and Sage. The wild symbol comes with a 2x multiplier on all wins and there is a free spins bonus round where players can pick 15 free spins with an expanding wild or 10 free spins with standard wilds. Super Sumo: This slot was developed by Swedish game designer Fantasma Game and released in 2017. The animations and action are superb. It includes 5 sumo wrestler symbols and features sticky wilds, bonus scatter symbols, re-spins, and a free spins bonus round. If you land two or more wilds you trigger the re-spin feature and the wild also becomes sticky. There are some great wins to be had. Karate Pig: This is a 5 reel, 40 payline, Microgaming slot that includes several bonus features. The wild is the Karate Pig. Get 3 scatters to trigger the bonus round where you goal is to get 7 colored karate belts. Do this and you get to play the Final Showdown. Gold coin scatters on reels 1 and 5 trigger the free spins bonus round and you get 15 free spins with a 2x multiplier on all wins. Andre the Giant: This 5 reel, 25 payline, NextGen Gaming slot is a big hit with wrestling fans. Symbols include the Giant himself as well as a unique bonus round where Andre shows off his signature moves on his opponent. There are free spins, wilds, scatters, and plenty of winning combinations to be had in this WWE inspired video slot. Hulkamania: This slot was produced by Endemol and features the famous Hulk Hogan. The reels feature the letters H, U, L, and K and players get to see the Hulk in various positions wearing his trademark head scarf. There are five reels and a 1000x jackpot up for grabs as well as wilds, scatters, and free spins. If you’re a WWE fan, you’ll definitely want to spin the reels on this wrestling themed slot.

Top Tips for Beginning Slots Players

Now that you know the best wrestling slots to play, the next step is to find a good online casino. If you are a total beginner, we recommend doing some research first. Our top tips below will help you make the most out of your online gambling and hopefully win some cash too.