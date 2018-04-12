BET Orders New Series From The Rock’s Production Company

Deadline is reporting that BET has ordered a six-episode docu-series that is titled Finding Justice from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions.

Here is the synopsis of the series:

“Finding Justice tells the powerful stories of heroes, leaders, advocates and change agents in African American communities across America as they uncover injustices and fight to bring healing and change. Combining the grit and edge of investigative journalism and the profound heart of a powerful documentary, Finding Justice, from executive producers Johnson, Garcia and David Leepson, takes a look at the faces of change in Black America.”