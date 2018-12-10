Beth Phoenix On Performing In First Women’s Ladder Match In The WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling to talk about a variety of topics including her hopes to change the perception of women in matches that have gimmicks and stipulations that include ladder matches.

“The Glamazon” has had opportunities to provide commentary for WWE shows such as the Mae Young Classic as well as WWE’s Evolution PPV. Here is what she had to say:

“I always liked the ones that were outside the box, a little dangerous,” Beth stated. “I really enjoyed having the opportunity to compete in the first women’s ladder match. We did that in OVW and that was really groundbreaking at the time. I was really proud to have the opportunity do put something out there that hadn’t been done by the women. I also look forward to the day when we’re no longer doing groundbreaking things, where the women are just equal with the men, we’re a part of the show, and we don’t have to constantly say, ‘this is the first-ever’ because we’re already there.”

