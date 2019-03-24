Beth Phoenix Responds To Fan Telling Her She Needs To Lose 30 Pounds

Last Monday on Raw, Beth Phoenix offered to end her retirement and challenge The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, but the title picture isn’t quite that cut-and-dry.

Nia Jax and Tamina are still lurking around and The IIconics pinned the champs on SmackDown LIVE, not to mention the match isn’t even official yet.

One unfortunate aspect of a female star returning to WWE following a lengthy absence is that it often attracts negative and unflattering remarks from fans on social media. A few days ago, an elderly male fan sent Beth a tweet telling her that both she and Natalya need to lose 30 pounds. “The Glamazon” responded to the body shaming comment with the following: