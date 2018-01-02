Beth Phoenix Returning To WWE – Details

WWE issued the following:

As revealed by newly-announced WWE Mixed Match Challenge hosts Renee Young and Byron Saxton on Facebook Live today, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the announce team for the Facebook Watch exclusive show, starting Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10 ET/ 7 PT.

Few female competitors have dominated their division quite as convincingly as Phoenix. The former Women’s Champion ripped through anyone in her path and never failed to draw gasps from the WWE Universe, whether she was lifting Melina and Mickie James over her shoulder at the same time, eliminating The Great Khali from the 2002 Royal Rumble Match or Glam Slamming Eve from the top rope at the 2011’s Survivor Series.

The Glamazon will certainly provide a unique perspective on the ground-breaking Facebook Watch show, beginning Jan. 16 at 10 ET/ 7 PT.