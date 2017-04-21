Beth Phoenix Teases Project, WWE Superstar On ESPN This Afternoon, Brie Bella
Published On 04/21/2017 | News
– Above is the latest episode of “BellaBody” with a pregnant Brie Bella joining Nikki Bella and their yogi friend Brittni for a yoga session.
– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix teased on Twitter that she and husband Edge may be writing a book together
– As seen below, The Miz will be on ESPN’s SportsNation at 3:30pm EST today with Michelle Beadle.
TOMORROW! Watch me #DefendTheLand as @spurs fan @MichelleDBeadle stakes her claim then watch us laugh at @marcelluswiley talk @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/wTqersb5ZM
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 20, 2017