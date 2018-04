It’s been well established that former WWE Champion CM Punk will be fighting Mike Jackson at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

This marks Punk’s second pro-MMA bout of his career. Punk is a 2-to-1 underdog with odds on him at +200 while Jackson is favored at -260 based on the early betting odds put out by Boveda.