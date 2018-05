The early betting odds for the upcoming WWE Raw Women’s Title match between champion Nia Jax and challenger Ronda Rousey has been set. According to oddsmakers, Jax is listed as a -140 favorite against Rousey.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.