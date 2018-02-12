Betting Odds On Which Match Will Close WrestleMania 34

Thanks to BetWrestling.com for sending us the following:



WrestleMania season is often filled with speculation on which of the matches will be put in the main event slot and be the final match of the event. It is considered the greatest of honors to go on last on the biggest and most monumental show of the year. While the matches for “The Show of Shows” is yet non-existent, it is slowly coming together the card draws near. There have also been many rumors from insiders as to what the announced matches will end up being.



Grosvenor Casinos is offering odds on what the finale of Wrestlemania will be and the favorite is a match that has been the long rumored Wrestlemania 31 rematch of Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns. This match is favored at -150, and even though Roman didn’t win the Royal Rumble to challenge for Lesnar’s Universal Championship, he will be competing in the Elimination Chamber in hopes of getting this title opportunity. Beings as Reigns has main evented the past 3 Wrestlemanias, these odds are completely sensible.



The Undertaker has even odds of +100 to be featured against any opponent in the main event. While Taker seemingly had his final match last year in the main event of Wrestlemania 33 against Roman Reigns, leaked information suggests another match in the works. There are even universally believed rumors of Taker and John Cena finally having Wrestlemania match and strangely there are no odds on that specific match.



The Divas Revolution is apparently still going, with the ultimate goal being a Women’s match main eventing Wrestlemania. Women’s bouts have already main events recent PPVs and TV Shows, the latest being the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. This match made history and while Asuka won the match against 29 other women, she was overshadowed by a Ronda Rousey showing up afterwards. It would not be surprising to learn that Rousey’s involvement with Wrestlemania are the reason a Women’s match going on last is a respectable +100, an even bet.



About the only match officially announced is Shinsuke Nakamura challenging A Styles for the WWE Championship and this match has odds of +200. Another bet being accepted, while it is unlikely he will even show up at the event, see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson having odds of +300 to main event. One possible match for Ronda Rousey being rumored would be her teaming up with Braun Strowman to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and that match has odds of +300. If WWE could get The Rock for this match, which is what they are believed to want, it would be a payoff to a Wrestlemania 31 angle that took place when Rousey first appeared in a WWE ring.



WrestleMania Main Event(Final Match of the Event)



Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns -150



Any Women’s Match +100



Any Match Featuring The Undertaker +100



AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +200



Any Match Featuring The Rock +300



Braun Strowman and Ronda Rousey vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon +300



Any Match Featuring Daniel Bryan +500



Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar +800



Brock Lesnar vs Shinsuke Nakamura +1500



Credit – BetWrestling.com