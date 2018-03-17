Betting Odds Released For Matches At WrestleMania 34

BetWrestling.com has released some new updated betting odds for WrestleMania 34, which you can see here:
Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -770
Mixed Tag Team Match
Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey -625 vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon +350
Method of Finish – Submission -240, Pinfall +100, Other Method +675
WWE Championship
AJ Styles (c) +175 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -250
RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) +300 vs Nia Jax -500
Smackdown Women’s Championship*
*This bet is graded on which woman will be the title holder at the end of the event
Charlotte Flair (c) +400 vs Asuka -295
Carmella to Cash in the MitB and win the Smackdown Women’s Title -150
Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat
The Miz (c) +325 vs Finn Balor -118 vs Seth Rollins +110
United States Championship*
This bet is graded on which man will be the title holder at the end of the event
Randy Orton (c) +100(evens) vs Bobby Roode +375 vs Jinder Mahal -118