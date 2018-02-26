Betting Odds Released For Remaining WWE Mixed Match Challenge Matches

Bet Wrestling has issued the betting lines for the remainder of the Mixed Match Challenge:
Quarterfinals Matches:
Asuka & The Miz -225 vs Sasha Banks & Finn Balor +155
Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman -500 vs Naomi & Jimmy Uso +300
Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode -400 vs Lana & Rusev +250
Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Winner
Asuka & The Miz -150
Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman +150
Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode +325
Becky Lynch & Finn Balor +500
Lana & Rusev +1000
Nia Jax & Apollo +1000
Naomi & Jimmy Uso +1200
Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura +1200
Bayley & Elias +2000
Carmella & Big E +3300
Many Rose & Goldust +5000
Which Brand Will Win the Mixed Match Challenge?
RAW -455
Smackdown Live +275