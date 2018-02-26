Betting Odds Released For Remaining WWE Mixed Match Challenge Matches

Bet Wrestling has issued the betting lines for the remainder of the Mixed Match Challenge:

Quarterfinals Matches:

Asuka & The Miz -225 vs Sasha Banks & Finn Balor +155

Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman -500 vs Naomi & Jimmy Uso +300

Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode -400 vs Lana & Rusev +250

Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Winner

Asuka & The Miz -150

Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman +150

Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode +325

Becky Lynch & Finn Balor +500

Lana & Rusev +1000

Nia Jax & Apollo +1000

Naomi & Jimmy Uso +1200

Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura +1200

Bayley & Elias +2000

Carmella & Big E +3300

Many Rose & Goldust +5000

Which Brand Will Win the Mixed Match Challenge?

RAW -455

Smackdown Live +275