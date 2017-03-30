Betting on WrestleMania 33

Has it really been a year since WrestleMania 32? A lot has changed since Roman Reigns pinned Triple H for the Heavyweight championship – there are two title belts now, thanks to the brand split between Raw and Smackdown, and Reigns doesn’t own either one of them. Goldberg (!) is the WWE Universal champion, representing Raw, and Bray Wyatt (!) has the old WWE title over at Smackdown.

That could all change this Sunday at WrestleMania 33. The WWE returns to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, site of WrestleMania XXIV, and both Heavyweight straps will be on the line. So will all the other titles. Betting lines have been released for most of the 13 scheduled matches; the folks over at Sportsbook Review have provided a list of trusted betting websites that have odds for Sunday’s card, and suffice to say, it doesn’t look good for either of the two top titleholders.

The Next Big Thing

Let’s start with what should be the main event, although you never know with the WWE: Goldberg defending his Universal belt against former champion Brock Lesnar. At press time, the William Hill sportsbook has Lesnar down as a massive –5000 favorite, meaning you have to bet $50 on the Beast Incarnate to win a dollar. Goldberg is a +1200 underdog to retain, so a $50 dollar bet will earn you $600 if he can pull it off.

It’s been quite something to see Goldberg back in a WWE ring. It was nearly 20 years ago that the former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle took the now-defunct WCW by storm, winning 155 straight matches (with three no-contests) and beating Hulk Hogan for that promotion’s Heavyweight title. Now at age 50, Goldberg has been warmly received by WWE fans since he returned to do some promo work for the WWE 2K17 video game. He even managed two quick wins over Lesnar in dominant fashion, before needing just 22 seconds to the Universal title from Kevin Owens earlier this month at the Fastlane PPV.

Sunday will very likely be the end of this ride. As a former UFC and WWE champion, Lesnar is one of the few big-time crossover stars on the company’s roster, and now that he’s retired from the Octagon, all indications are the WWE plans to hitch their wagon to Lesnar in 2017. A third loss to Goldberg would damage his credibility – and his earning potential.



Wyatt Family Values

As for Wyatt, he’ll be defending the WWE Heavyweight title against former champion (and former stablemate) Randy Orton, and the odds have been steaming toward Orton the past few days. He’s the –800 favorite as we go to press; Wyatt is available at +450. There could be a “face-heel” dynamic at work here, even if those roles barely apply in today’s wrestling world. Lesnar is the bad guy in the other title bout, and Wyatt is wearing the black hat in this match. Surely we can’t have both heels winning.

Remember that Reigns guy? The WWE has been pushing him to the moon, but the fans have been pushing back, booing Reigns mercilessly when they’re “supposed” to be cheering him. So he’ll be facing The Undertaker on Sunday, and it’s almost certain that Reigns will win; he’s the –900 favorite, with the Deadman priced at +500. If the WWE wants to avoid a full-on mutiny from the audience, they’ll have Reigns win by nefarious means.

Most of the other matches look like foregone conclusions, too – although you can usually count on the WWE to throw us a swerve here and there. There is one exception: the three-way ladder match for the WWE Raw tag-team belts. The champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are pegged at +138 versus Enzo & Cass (+110) and Cesaro & Sheamus (+225). Don’t be surprised, though, if Enzo & Cass walk away with the belts. Big Cass is another big part of the WWE’s semi-planned future. Cass vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 34? You heard it here first.