Bianca Belair Goes Off On NXT Superstar For Tweet About Her Personal Life

Bianca Belair went off on a fellow NXT Superstar on Thursday for taking a shot at her personal life on Twitter.

The wrestler in question is Dan Matha, who changed his ring name to Dorian Mak earlier this week. Matha recently began teaming with Riddick Moss as his partner and Robert Strauss as their manager. Calling themselves The Outliers, they’ve been wrestling as heels at non-televised live events.

Ahead of Thursday’s NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas, Strauss sent out this tweet hyping his clients.

Montez Ford, who is married to Belair, responded to the tweet by posting a close-up shot of Mak’s face in the photo.

Mak responded to Ford’s tweet by writing, “Your woman knows all about that face.”

— Dorian Mak (@Dorian_Mak) June 20, 2019

Belair responded to Mak two hours later with this fiery tweet:

“Let me address you by your government name so you know I’m not with it.

DANIEL

Don’t f***ing play with me, my husband, or insult my marriage. I am not a topic for your little storyline or Twitter shots. STFU or I will knock your teeth into the back of your throat myself.”

Belair and Mak deleted their tweet shortly thereafter.