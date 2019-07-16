Big Announcement Teased For WWE SmackDown Live Tonight

WWE announced the following:

After he and Rowan lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan was in a state of shock, to say the least.

During a post-match interview with Sarah Schreiber, a frenzied Bryan grieved over the end of his dreams of elevating the tag team division. But it wasn’t long before he realized what his next step needed to be. With a wild glare in his eyes, an eerily calm Bryan whispered that he knows exactly what he needs to do to save the planet – “aim higher.”

In the aftermath of the interview, WWE.com has learned that Bryan plans on making a career-altering announcement tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Bryan has promised that this will change the course of his career and shake SmackDown LIVE to its core. Just what exactly does Bryan have planned?