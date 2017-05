There was been a big shift in the betting odds for the WWE Title match at Backlash. Randy Orton, the original favorite to win, is now a 7/4 underdog and Jinder Mahal is now a 2/5 favorite. It’s possible that the odds could change again before the PPV. Mahal is currently a favorite to win the match but the finish could be a DQ or count-out.

Mahal posted the following today on his Instagram account: