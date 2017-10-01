Big Cage Match On Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Natalya And Lana

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Natalya and Lana shopping for wedding dresses:

– Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with the title on the line will take place on next week’s SmackDown. The match will take place inside a steel cage.

– As noted, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be on next week’s WWE RAW from Little Rock. Below is a promo for the return: