Big Cage Match On Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Natalya And Lana
Published On 01/10/2017 | News
– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Natalya and Lana shopping for wedding dresses:
– Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with the title on the line will take place on next week’s SmackDown. The match will take place inside a steel cage.
– As noted, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be on next week’s WWE RAW from Little Rock. Below is a promo for the return:
After his shocking #SurvivorSeries defeat, @BrockLesnar is BACK THIS MONDAY on @WWE #RAW on @USA_Network! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/IAwxNqTsVC
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017