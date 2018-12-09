Big Cass Collapses At House Of Hardcore Show

According to XFINITY Senior TV & Entertainment Editor David Onda, former WWE Superstar Big Cass collapsed in the lobby during the intermission of Saturday night’s House of Hardcore event. Tommy Dreamer came to the ring after the intermission and told everyone that “before any online rumors start, this wasn’t a work” and that Cass suffered a seizure.

He then asked fans for their prayers as Cass was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital. Big Cass was said to have been alert and talking while he was loaded onto a stretcher and seemed to be “okay” following the incident. We hope to have more on his condition later this morning and wish him the very best.