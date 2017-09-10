Big Cass Comments On Enzo Amore’s Backstage Heat

During an appearance on Sam Roberts’ podcast, Big Cass spoke about Enzo Amore’s backstage heat and if he has distanced himself from Enzo:

“Enzo is Enzo, the guy you see on TV is the guy that you see in real life. Enzo wouldn’t be in the spot he’s in, he wouldn’t have made it this far if he didn’t act the way he does, so there is good with the bad. No, I don’t think so, I don’t think I have distanced myself from him. The storyline has kind of taken on its own thing. Once it started being talked about and people started talking about it on the internet, then they are like: ‘oh really, people talk about it? Well okay, if it’s not real, lets pretend it is real and put it more out there on TV.”