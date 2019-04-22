Big Cass Cuts A Promo On The Briscoes and Ring Of Honor Fans

Former WWE star Big Cass posted a video on Twitter ripping into the Briscoe Brothers and Ring of Honor fans. Cass talked about how ROH fans don’t like Enzo and Cass because their “workrate isn’t high enough” and they “talk too much.” Cass said him and Enzo draw money and invited the Briscoes to “make some money and move off that shit ass farm.” Cass said to either mention them by name “or else shut the f*** up.”