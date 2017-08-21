Big Cass Injured On RAW, Braun Strowman Attacks Brock Lesnar (Video), Drew McIntyre

– Tonight’s post-SummerSlam WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw Braun Strowman destroy WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, setting up a potential match between the two at September’s No Mercy pay-per-view. Video from the segment can be seen above.

– Big Cass may have suffered a leg injury during tonight’s Brooklyn Street Fight with Enzo Amore on RAW. Cass was going for a running big boot when Enzo dumped him over the top rope and he landed bad on the leg. Cass worked for a few more minutes before his knee went out during an Empire Elbow attempt. A trainer came to check on Cass and Enzo ended up winning due to Cass not being able to compete. We will keep you updated on his status.

– New WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted the following on his win over Bobby at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night: