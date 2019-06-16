Big Cass Opens Up About His Rough 2018

Following his match with Jon Moxley at NEW’s event last night at Six Flags in New Jersey, Big Cass talked about his rough 2018:

“The last time people saw me I was fat, I was drunk, and I was out of shape. I was on the floor going to the hospital because I had a seizure. My life was falling apart, mental health issues, I was an alcoholic. All that.”

“Six months later I’m 300 pounds, I’m a tank, I’m shredded, I look amazing, I’m in the best shape of my life. Nothing’s gonna stop me, I can tell you that.”