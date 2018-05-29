Big Cass Returns To In-Ring Action At WWE Live Event

As noted, Pwinsider.com is reporting that Big Cass is slated to be back on the road with the WWE SmackDown roster after being pulled from last week’s episode of SmackDown Live due to a potential leg injury that was a factor during the recent WWE European tour.

In an update, WWE held a live event on Monday in Fayetteville, NC at the Crown Center Complex. At the show, Cass returned to in-ring action by teaming up with The Miz in a losing effort to Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger.