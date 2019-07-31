Big Cass Speaks Out About Going Off-Script In WWE

During an interview with ProWrestlingSheet.com, Big Cass talked about the Smackdown segment where he went off-script by punching a mini Daniel Bryan when he wasn’t supposed to get physical beyond a big boot spot:

“It was a f*cking mistake. It was a dumb decision on my part. So stupid. It was probably the worst decision I ever made,” admitted Cass. “And it’s so crazy what I was going through at the time, because if you would’ve told anybody two years prior — even a year prior — that I was gonna do that, they would’ve said ‘you’re f*cking crazy. He’s a model employee.’ I regret it to this day. So f*cking stupid. I just did what I thought was right and it was a very stupid decision. Very f*cking stupid. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Cass also reflected on his overall WWE experience:

“I’m happy I had that experience, but I’m also disappointed in myself. I’m disappointed that I let the company down. Vince down. Hunter down. I let Bryan down because Bryan was really excited to work with me. And I let him down. These are things I have to deal with now. Learning experiences. But, looking back on it, yeah … I’m very disappointed in myself. I’m more disappointed that I let people down that wanted that to work out. But there are bigger forces at hand that were going against me in that point in time.”