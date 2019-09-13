Big Cass Still In Talks With WWE About A Return?

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Big Cass was asked if he has been in talks with WWE despite Triple H shooting down a rumor that they were:

“Yes, [WWE and I] have been in contact. I talk to them. Who know what will happen? I could get a call tomorrow, so I’ve been in contact with them and we chat on a regular basis. But nothing is concrete yet, so we’ll see what happens.”

“Enzo texted me earlier that day and said, ‘Yo!’ and then he sent me some screenshots, and I was like, ‘How? Why?’ It didn’t make any sense.”

“Like, we haven’t talked to them, we hadn’t even opened dialogue with them. And then those reports came out and me and him were both shocked. It didn’t make any sense at that point in time.”

“I don’t know who put it out there. I don’t know what reason they put it out there for but maybe to gauge things, but I can guarantee you this – despite what Triple H said, Enzo didn’t put it out there, I didn’t put it out there. We had no idea where it came from.”