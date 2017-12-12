Big Change Made To Top Match At WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will be the second special guest referee alongside Shane McMahon for the tag team match that will see Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the Clash Of Champions PPV. WWE has also added Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder in a singles match.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

— WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal

— WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

— WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya

— WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English

— Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan will be the special guest referee. If Owens & Zayn lose, they are fired from WWE

— Singles Match: Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

— Tag Team Match: Luke Harper & Erick Rowan vs. Breezango