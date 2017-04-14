Big Congratulations For John Cena’s Award, Cena – The Wall, WWE Birthdays, Total Divas Teaser

– Above is a preview for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode with the crew in the Caribbean.

– WWE NXT Superstar Bin Wang turns 23 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Lita turns 42, Jeff Jarrett turns 50 and ECW Original Julio Dinero turns 45. Also, today would have been the 53rd birthday of former WWE and WCW star Brian Adams.

– John Cena tweeted the following to hype “The Wall,” which hits theaters on May 12 and co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Cena wrote, “Keep fighting, keep living. See #TheWallMovie on May 12. @TheWallMovie”

This is the same movie that Cena won “Action Star of the Year” for at CinemaCon a few weeks back. ICM Partners, who reps Cena, took out a full-page advertisement in Variety last week to congratulate Cena on the award.