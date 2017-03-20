Big E and Summer Rae Comment On Rumored Leaked Photos and Videos
Published On 03/20/2017 | News
In addition to the leaked Paige photos and videos, there are rumors that photos and videos of other WWE superstars are going to be leaked as well.
Here is what Big E and Summer Rae wrote regarding their names being mentioned as potential leaks:
For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen. https://t.co/qjoISr5TVj
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 20, 2017
As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There's people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017