big-e2

Big E and Summer Rae Comment On Rumored Leaked Photos and Videos

Published On 03/20/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

In addition to the leaked Paige photos and videos, there are rumors that photos and videos of other WWE superstars are going to be leaked as well.

Here is what Big E and Summer Rae wrote regarding their names being mentioned as potential leaks:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.