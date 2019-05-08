Big E Comments On Lars Sullivan, Nia Jax Injury Update

– Big E responded on Twitter to a fan’s comment about the controversial Lars Sullivan posts that have gone viral:
Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities.
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 8, 2019
– Nia Jax commented on having double knee surgery with the following message on Twitter:
Awww you guys are amazing!! Thank you all for sending the beautiful messages. I am doing very well, better than doctors expected 🤗, these messages are just keeping me motivated to get back to the ring quicker! Im so grateful 🙏🏽♥️😘 https://t.co/JwdY1p48t8
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 7, 2019