Big E Says ‘People Like Us Will Only Get So Far’

Big E of the New Day published a video blog on social media and talked about Kofi Kingston losing his Wrestlemania 35 spot despite doing the right things:

“We’ve had some time to contemplate what happened Tuesday night, and obviously Kofi’s performance and the aftermath and our reaction to all of that. And a little bit of time to reflect too on – I guess kind of our careers and why we do this. You know, you think of this business to some degree being a meritocracy. If you work hard, you show up early, you stay late, you do all the right things, you jump through all the right hoops, you’re respectful, you don’t break the law, that you get good at your craft, that you really hone that, that you find a place with fans, you separate yourself, you find a niche, you separate yourself from a character perspective, from an in-ring perspective. You do everything, you check all the boxes, you show up in shape – you do everything that’s asked of you in this business – that if you do all those things you have a good chance of making it to the top.

But now we understand the game. We see what the game is – that people like us will only get so far. That you can climb the mountain. They’ll let you climb the mountain, but as far as getting to the peak and staying at the peak – it’s not a thing that people like us, historically and moving forward clearly, can only get so far.

So you know, we’ve done a lot of cool things here. We’ve been able to do a lot of things we never imagined we could do but clearly we are never meant to be more than this. And for people like us that’s not enough. And it will never be enough. So we’ve got to sit back and think whether, you know, continuing to be gone for 250 days-plus a year is worth it. Of missing the family time, of doing this to our bodies – leaving a piece of yourself in the ring that you can never get back. All the things we give, if it’s worth it when we can only get this far. So we’ve got a lot of thinking to do. You know, obviously proud of Kofi, proud of us as a trio, proud of what we’ve done, but if this is all we ever be? I don’t know if it’s worth it.”