Big E/McDonalds Update, Behind The Scenes Royal Rumble Footage, WWE Stock

– Below is behind-the-scenes 4K footage from last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio:

– WWE stock was up 0.36% today, closing at $19.57 per share. Today’s high was $19.58 and the low was $19.32.

– McDonald’s has sent another package to Big E, the second in the past 6 months or so. As seen below, the restaurant shipped Big E some of their Big Mac Special Sauce, which is being sold on a limited basis: