Big Impact Wrestling Releases Expected Soon

Following this Tuesday’s announcement, Don Callis intends to remain with New Japan Pro Wrestling as an announcer, according to PWinsider.com. That may change if NJPW extends their English language delivery, but they have been planning for a possible Callis departure.

The two big releases that are expected to be announced include John “Big” Gaburick officially leaving the company at the first of the year. If you recall, Anthem brought him on as a consultant, as an insurance policy in case the Jeff Jarrett regime didn’t work out.

The other release is Dutch Mantel as he is expected to leave the company at the start of the year. He was brought in by Jeff Jarrett, and the move was expected.