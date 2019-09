During this week’s Road To AEW on TNT series, it was announced that Adam Page will be facing PAC on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite premiere.

Here is the updated lineup:

Chris Jericho & mystery partners vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega

AEW Women’s Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Riho

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

Adam Page vs. PAC

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Jon Moxley appearance