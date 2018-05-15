Big Match Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown Live

WWE invades London, England at the O2 Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle for the right to choose the stipulation for Money in the Bank WWE Championship Match. WWE sent out the following:

“SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on Monday that the rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura would continue at WWE Money in the Bank with another championship showdown. However, the two will also collide on tonight’s SmackDown LIVE in a match that has huge implications for their title bout in Chicago.

The winner of the showdown between The Phenomenal One and The King of Strong Style will get to choose the stipulation for WWE Money in the Bank. Since a No Disqualification Match could not contain the rage between the two Superstars, what type of match will the winner pick?

Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE from London at 8/7 C on USA Network!”