Big Match Booked For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Fastlane.
WWE holds next week’s show in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center. As of this writing, no other matches for SmackDown has been announced.
NEXT WEEK: It's going to be @FightOwensFight vs. @SamiZayn on #SDLive to determine @AJStylesOrg's opponent for the @WWE Championship at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/vgDM2b67jQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018