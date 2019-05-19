Big Match For Double Or Nothing Reportedly Cancelled

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the scheduled AEW match between PAC and “Hangman” Adam Page will not be taking place at the Double or Nothing PPV. An angle was done at the WrestleGate show in Nottingham, England which led to a match that ended with a DQ finish. According to Meltzer, there were creative differences and added that PAC “has not agreed to any losses since winning the Open the Dream Gate title. On the flip side, AEW wants to present a sports-like atmosphere and had their own direction for what they wanted.”

Page is expected to have a new opponent at the PPV and the DQ finish was designed to leave the door open for a possible match between Page and PAC in AEW down the line.