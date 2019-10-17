Big Match Set For This Week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE announced the following:

Sami Zayn brought his bark to Twitter Thursday morning, and The Big Dog took notice.

After Shinsuke Nakamura fell to the third round of the WWE Draft, Zayn took exception and spouted off on social media about the disrespect for the champion.

Zayn’s tweet entered The Big Dog’s yard, and Reigns responded that he was ready to place the Intercontinental Championship back on his shoulder.

Can The King of Strong Style continue cashing the checks that Zayn’s mouth writes? Or will Reigns end Nakamura’s reign and begin his own championship run to kick off the new era of SmackDown?

