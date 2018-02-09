Big Match Slated For NJPW Show Later This Month

By
Andrew Ravens
-

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Young Bucks will be the main event of the 2/16 event in Adelaide, Australia.

The tour will kick off Friday 2/16 in Adelaide at the Titanium Arena and continue on 2/17 in Melbourne at Festival Hall, 2/18 in Sydney at Quay Centre and 2/19 in Perth at HBF Stadium.

