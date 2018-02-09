Big Match Slated For NJPW Show Later This Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Young Bucks will be the main event of the 2/16 event in Adelaide, Australia.



The tour will kick off Friday 2/16 in Adelaide at the Titanium Arena and continue on 2/17 in Melbourne at Festival Hall, 2/18 in Sydney at Quay Centre and 2/19 in Perth at HBF Stadium.