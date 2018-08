Several big matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV that includes Austin Aries defending the Impact World Championship against Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards’ return to action as she takes on Tessa Blanchard. Here are the other matches that have been announced:

– Pentagon Jr. vs. Matt Sydal

– The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) vs. Taiji Ishimori and Petey Williams