Big Matches Including Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito Set For NJPW Dominion Event

The following matches have been announced for the June 9th NJPW Dominion event that will air live on New Japan World at 3AM ET:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. 2018 BOTSJ Winner

* IWGP Never Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP Title, Best 2 of 3 Falls, No Time Limit Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega