Here are the matches that were confirmed by the sports entertainment company for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center:

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode

Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

Nia Jax vs. Natalya

B-Team would compete in a Battle Royal on next week’s show, and the winning team would face Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the tag titles.