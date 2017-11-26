Big Name Backstage At WWE Survivor Series Last Sunday

On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ Jerry “The King” Lawler noted that The Undertaker was backstage at Survivor Series. He also gave his opinion on whether or not The Undertaker will return to the ring.

You can see an excerpt below:

“I think he might have looked too good. I think when you get when you hang around or you show up and you look that good, they in the WWE, they’re ready for you to come back. You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we’ve seen the last of Undertaker in the ring. Now, I’m going to I’m going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there’s some more matches left in the Undertaker.

So there’s a TV and monitor to watch the show. There were three seats. Three chairs in front of the monitor and I was sitting in the one on the left hand side and in the middle now, to my right, sitting next to me, was Undertaker. And to his right sitting next to him was Kane.

We were all just sitting here watching the show talking about old times and stuff, and all of a sudden, the door happened to be open. All of a sudden, we saw John Cena. He went past the door and glanced in, and then he just went past. Suddenly we saw him backing up, he just backed up, and he looked in at the three of us sitting there – and he said, ‘that’s pretty cool.’ And he just walked on.”