There’s a chance that WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole may end up missing Takeover: Chicago II, which is slated to take place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network.

The reason for that is due to the fact that he will be working WWE NXT UK events on June 18th and June 19th in London. As of this writing, he does not have a scheduled match at the upcoming event.