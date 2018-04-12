Big Name Reportedly Scheduled For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

PWinsider.com is reporting that Rey Mysterio is scheduled to appear at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if he will be wrestling at the show due to him dealing with a torn bicep. It should be noted that Mysterio has yet to make a deal with the WWE.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.