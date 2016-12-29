Big Name Reportedly Tells Indie Promoters He’s Returning To WWE During WrestleMania Season

For what it’s worth, Kurt Angle has been telling indie promoters that he’s returning to WWE in April, perhaps in time for WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd.

Angle is scheduled to wrestle Alberto Del Rio for the first time on February 12th in the UK for WCPW and then will face Cody Rhodes for their third match but has told promoters he’s not accepting indie dates past those two.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that there are all sorts of rumors going around in regards to Angle and WWE. It should be noted that this wouldn’t be the first time Angle has told promoters he’s returning to WWE and with the way the rumor mill heats up for WrestleMania season, this should be taking as a rumor for now.