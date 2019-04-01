Big Name Teased For All Elite Wrestling

During an appearance on Jim Ross’ podcast, former WCW announcer Tony Schiavaone cleared up a rumor about himself and teased a big name joining AEW:

“I’m not going to AEW. I’ve got too much going on and I don’t want to. Cody and I were doing some work for Starrcast, because I’m doing some work behind the scenes with Conrad. That was a misnomer out there … I ain’t doing that. I’ve got too much going on in my life, I really do.”

“I think Cody is a smart kid and the Bucks obviously have made quite a name for themselves,” Schiavone said. “Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, I just think this is a great time for pro wrestling. They’re going to do some great things in wrestling, including bringing in somebody who has a great, great national name for himself, and I’ll just let it go with that. They’re doing things the right way and I’m pretty excited for them.”