Big Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown, Christmas NXT Matches

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Shane McMahon, Paige, and newly returned creative team member Chris DeJoseph are backstage at tonight’s Smackdown in Brooklyn, NY.

– USA Network will be airing a special edition of NXT on Christmas which will feature the following taped matches:

* Roderick Strong vs Austin Theory (taped on 12/18)

* Lio Rush & Keith Lee vs Tony Nese & Damian Priest (set to tape tonight in Brooklyn)

* Candice LeRae vs Taynara (taped on 12/18)

* Bianca Belair vs Shotzi Blackheart (taped on 12/18)