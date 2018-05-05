Big Names To Be Featured On Monday’s New Episode Of Table For 3

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title will headline the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV.
https://twitter.com/WrestleVotes/status/992821548796076033
The Backlash pay-per-view...
Samoa Joe revealed during an interview with the From The Top Rope podcast when he found out he was moving from Raw to Smackdown...
