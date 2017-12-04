Kofi Kingston Comments On His Injury (Photo), Big NXT Return Tonight, #1 Contenders Match In Slow Motion

– Above is slow motion video from the Triple Threat main event on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE SmackDown. As noted, AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn to become the new #1 contender to the winner of Chris Jericho vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Payback.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Aleister Black vs. Corey Hollis

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dylan Miley and an unknown talent

* Ruby Riot vs. Kimberly Frankele

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Danny Burch

* Drew McIntyre vs. Oney Lorcan

* Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT farewell

– As noted, new SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury last week and is expected to be out of action for several weeks after having surgery. He posted the following update to fans on Instagram Tuesday:

Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes! I'm doing just fine! I'll be back when the time is right!