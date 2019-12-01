Big Production Name Returns To Impact Wrestling, Takes Shot At AEW

David Sahadi, who was involved with Impact Wrestling for several years as a producer and director, has announced his return to the company. Sahadi publicly announced his return and also took a shot at AEW in the process:

After a long hiatus, I’ve decided to jump back into “the game”. Full time. @IMPACTWRESTLING is arising! And the best is yet to come… — DavidSahadi (@DavidSahadi) November 30, 2019